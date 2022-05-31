Mark E. Hanson, 58, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, May 26 2022, at The Emeralds of Grand Rapids.

Arrangements are pending with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.   

