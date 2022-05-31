Mark E. Hanson May 31, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark E. Hanson, 58, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, May 26 2022, at The Emeralds of Grand Rapids.Arrangements are pending with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn Grand Rapids Condolence Mark E. Hanson Arrangement Pass Away Guestbook Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.