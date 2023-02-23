Mark David Nelson 1958 - 2023

Mark David Nelson, 65, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on February 16th 2023 due to cancer.
Mark was born on January 25th 1958 to Clifton “Clif” Elwin Nelson and Lauretta Beatrice (Myers) Nelson in Crosby, MN. The family moved from Crosby to Grand Rapids in 1962 and Mark graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. He went on to study Electrical Maintenance and Construction at Hibbing Community College.
Mark was well known throughout the area for his ever-present cowboy hat and jovial demeanor. He would usually respond to the question of “How are you?” with a cheerful “Fat and sassy.” He cherished his time with his children and grandchildren, enjoyed grilling, and loved fishing the local lakes.
Mark was preceeded in death by his father Clifton, mother Lauretta, brothers Darryl and Kevin, adoptive brother Carlos Zambello, and his oldest daughter Sarah Kim Nelson.
He is survived by five children and two adoptive children; Mark David Nelson II, Malachi Brandon Nelson, Jamie Lynn (Nelson) Seeley, Jeremy Alan Nelson, Seth Matthew James Nelson, adoptive son Justin Alan (Monica) Radke, and adoptive daughter Erin Angela (Peterson) Greniger; as well as 30 grand children. He is also survived by; his brother Tracy Nelson, sisters Laurabelle “Lori” (Richard) Barber, Lynnea Dale, and Shari Aultman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are through Rowe Funeral Home. Per Mark’s wishes, a private memorial will be held.