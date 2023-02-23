Mark David Nelson 1958 - 2023

Mark David Nelson, 65, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on February 16th 2023 due to cancer.

Mark was born on January 25th 1958 to Clifton “Clif” Elwin Nelson and Lauretta Beatrice (Myers) Nelson in Crosby, MN. The family moved from Crosby to Grand Rapids in 1962 and Mark graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. He went on to study Electrical Maintenance and Construction at Hibbing Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you