Marjorie Darlene (Grissom) Voxland, died peacefully at her home in Marcell, MN, on July 31, 2021 at the age of 73 from kidney failure, which she courageously battled since January 2018, with the loving care of her husband, Charles, and her special needs daughter, Nicole, who survive her.
Darlene graduated from JEB Stuart High School (Falls Church, VA) and worked at the Pentagon for numerous Air Force Generals and thereafter for government sub-contractors. Darlene and her husband, to whom she was married for 21 years, moved to Kenyon, MN, where Darlene owned and operated the local video store and retired therefrom to Northern Minnesota with her husband.
Darlene is also survived by a sister, Beatrice Jenkins (Falls Church, VA), a brother, George M. Grissom, Jr. (Virginia) and nephews, Richard (Jenni) Jenkins (Falls Church, VA) and Ryan Jenkins (Falls Church, VA). Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, George and Libby Grissom (Nokesville, VA), brother-in-law, Ronald Jenkins (Falls Church, VA) and first husband, Phillip Curry (Macon, GA).
Interment will be held at Holden Lutheran Church cemetery (Kenyon, MN) at a later date, Memorials can be made to Holden Lutheran Church cemetery or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.