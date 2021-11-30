Marjorie Bromstad 1929 - 2021

Marjorie Bromstad of Rocheter, MN and formerly of Grand Rapids, MN and Merritt Island, FL passed away at Cottagewood Senior Living on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the age of 92.
Marge was born September 19, 1929 in Robbinsdale, MN. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Robbinsdale High School, graduating in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart Wally Mix in 1951. He passed away in a home building accident in 1956. In 1960, Marge married Lyle Ostergaard who passed away in 1992. Paul Bromstad came into her life and they married in 1995.
Marge was a lunch server in the Robbinsdale School District for 30+ years, primarily at Armstrong High School but also at Cooper High School. She enjoyed meeting and visiting with the students.
She took up knitting at a young age and one thing she wanted to make was an afghan for each of the four grandchildren as an engagement/wedding gift and she was able to see that happen prior to her death. She was an avid card player and enjoyed creating in multiple types of handcrafts.
A get away night for her was the Tuesday women’s bowling league which she participated on for many years. One would occasionally find Marge on the golf course competing with her brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Bernice, along with Paul. Marge was involved with various groups and organizations: rosary maker at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in FL, Sassy Red Hat group in FL, Moose Club in FL, and a Widowers group in FL. Upon coming to Rochester, she helped her daughter Linda with St. Vincent de Paul and the Relay for Life fundraisers.
After retirement, Paul and Marge moved to Merritt Island, FL and came back to Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids for the summer months. Marge loved her cabin on Pokegama, pontoon rides and that wonderful beach. She loved spending time with family at the Lake. They were both blessed to be able to travel, which included a few trips to Hawaii to see Paul’s son Mark, a cruise to Alaska, and a cruise on the Danube River. Australia and New Zealand was another highlighted trip, as was their trip to France. Paul’s children reside in various parts of the United States so they also saw the states of Delaware and Alabama.
Marge was preceded in death by her husbands, Wallace Mix, Lyle Ostergaard, and Paul Bromstad; her parents, Raymond Gladwin and Virginia (Rose) Steimetz; her three brothers, Bill, John, and Robert; her sisters-in-law, Bernice Gladwin and Sue Gladwin.
Marge is survived by her children, Linda Stenzel (Thomas), Joseph Mix (Lorna), Lisa Ostergaard (Al), and Paul’s children, Paula Mitchell (Ron), Mark Bromstad, and Lori Deturk (Scott). She has five grandchildren, Brad Stenzel (Kris), Eric Stenzel (Christina), Kalie Mix (Andrew Yellis), Anna Richie (Patrick, and Morgan Bromstad. She was also blessed in being a great grandmother to Mason, Sage, Kyla, Jack Maxwell, and Marshall.
Memorials are preferred to St. Judes or St. Vincent De Paul.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bromstad family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 3, 2021 at Pax Christi Catholic Church 4135 18th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN where she was a member after relocating from FL due to her health and to be closer to her family. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask for the service. Interment will be at 3:00 pm at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, MN with a graveside service. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/PaxChristiChurch/.