Marilyn Ruth Lyman-LaPlant, age 91, of Delavan, WI, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away March 23, 2020 at Ridge Stone Village Nursing Home, Delavan, WI.
Marilyn was born in 1928 to John and Helen Guritz in Moscow Township, near Austin, MN. In 1946, after grade school and high school in southern Minnesota, Marilyn moved to Grand Rapids, MN, and married Harold J. LaPlant in 1950. Following Harold’s death in 1991, Marilyn married Harold Lyman on September 6, 1998 in Grand Rapids. Marilyn enjoyed spending winters in Texas and Arizona. Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, MN.
Marilyn loved to bake and had owned her own pastry shop, Marilyn’s Tasty Pastry in Grand Rapids, MN. She loved playing harmonica and enjoyed her time with the Second Wind Harmonica Band. She enjoyed being head lead cook at Camp Mishawaka for 35 plus years.
Preceded in death by her husbands, Harold LaPlant of 41 years and Harold Lyman of 12 years; two brothers, Johnny and Max; and one grandson, Troy; stepson Ted Landswick.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Paul (Bonnie) LaPlant of Weaver, AL; Bruce Laplant of Calumet, MN; step-daughters, Carol (Jim) Hagen of Coleraine, MN, Judith (Claude) Lutska of Duluth, MN; stepdaughter, Julia Landswick of Chula Vista, CA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM Memorial Service. Rev. Marva Jean Hutchins will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.