Marilyn Joy Reis, age 63, of Cohasset, MN died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home. 

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Reis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you