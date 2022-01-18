Marilyn Joy Reis Jan 18, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn Joy Reis, age 63, of Cohasset, MN died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Reis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marilyn Joy Reis Condolence Mn Arrangement Funeral Home Guestbook Grand Rapids Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.