Marie E. Eide, age 87 of Grand Rapids, MN, went to her eternal home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Marie was born March 22, 1933 to Marie Larson in Saint Paul, MN. She led an amazing life as a woman who was determined, talented, creative, unstoppable, and tough. Her mantra was always “She who must.” Marie was a beautiful crafter and instructed knitting for many years. She won numerous ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair and knit hundreds of hats for Elder Circle into her 80s. In her younger years she worked as a construction manager and was highly efficient in making huge projects happen.
One of her great loves was motor sport racing. She was a racing official with Land of Lakes region of the SCCA. She was active in the formation of the Central Road racing Association and attained the rank of Chief Steward. She was an avid gardener and made many spaces bloom with colorful beauty. She was an amazing cook and passed that down to many of her offspring and their offspring. She was born and raised in the Twin Cities but spent the last 20 years in the Grand Rapids area near her daughter Ann & family. She was an active participant during the startup of Annabella’s in Bovey.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Irma Brennan; her mother, Marie Gustafson; her daughter, Kathleen Gustafson; and her soul-mate, Tom Stendahl.
Marie is survived by her children, John Caponi (Ruby), Claude Caponi (Annie), Marco Caponi (Charlotte), Eric Eide, Ann Killian (Ron), David Eide (Kathy); 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the 4:00 P.M. celebration of life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Rapids, MN with Worship Leader, Alicia Alleman, officiating.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.