Marie C. (Ackerman) Werner 1938 - 2022

Marie C. (Ackerman) Werner was born on September 11, 1938 and passed away at Fairview Southdale Hospital on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the age of 83.

Marie was from Hill City, MN and graduated from Hill City High School in 1956. Post high school Marie worked for Northwest Orient Airlines until she met her future husband, Lawrence Werner. Marie and Lawrence married on July 9, 1960. She celebrated her 60th anniversary with Lawrence in 2020 shortly before he passed that year.

