Marianne Mae Wilson, 89, Grand Rapids, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Grand Rapids.
Marianne was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Blackberry, MN, the daughter of Victor Andrew Erholtz and Mae Johannah (Hill) Erholtz. She attended grade school in Duluth until fifth grade when her family moved to Blackberry. She attended Blackberry School through the eighth grade and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1952. She married Donald G. Wilson Sr. in Community Presbyterian Church in 1955, and they moved into their Grand Rapids home in 1956. She worked at Blandin Paper Co., and then worked for the Grand Rapids Post Office as a rural mail carrier.
During the late 1960s and early 1970s, five families would head up towards the Canadian border to spend a week camping, fishing, swimming, blueberry picking, and watching for bears while picking the berries. She was a kind, quiet lady with a kind heart and an infectious smile. When she was a rural mail carrier, she would stop at her parents’ home in Blackberry for lunch that her mother had waiting on the table for her. Her mom would always have fresh cinnamon rolls for her and made sure she got the one in the center as that was Marianne’s favorite.
Marianne enjoyed having a meticulous yard and would call daughter, Vicki and husband, Ted to tell them that “her grass was starting to look shaggy” which meant a mowing was in order. She enjoyed watching and listening to all sports. Marianne will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki A. Wilson and her husband, Ted Anderson; sister, Shirley Knutson Nelson, in Texas; three grandchildren; Nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Elaine Wilson; and special friend, Velda Kongsjord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Wilson Sr.; her son, Donald G. Wilson Jr. and his wife, daughter-in-law, Joy (Snyder) Wilson; sister, Diane Taylor; brother, Keith Erholtz; and son-in-law, David Olson.
A private interment will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marianne Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.