Marian Jean Woolley 1938-2023

Marian Jean Woolley, age 84, of Remer, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Marian was born in Swatara, MN on April 5, 1938. Growing up on the Huff farm, she attended elementary school in Swatara and high school in Hill City. Moving to Minneapolis after high school, she met her future husband, Duane Woolley, whom she married in 1963.
Marian loved to sing and her dream was to be a singer. Her other hobbies included gardening, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She also attended Christmas Eve services and loved to shop the discount store with her sister, Beverly and brother-in-law, Buddy. In spite of health challenges in later years, Marian always had a smile and was in a good mood.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Hazel Huff; sister, Jeanette Huff; and husband, Duane Woolley. She is survived by her children: Terry Woolley of Bloomington, MN; Andrew Woolley of Crystal, MN; Donna Rae Woolley of Boy River, MN; Wayne and Rodney Woolley of Remer, MN; grandchildren, Tiffany Carlson, Jessica Carlson, Robert Mitchell, Ky Woolley, Allison Vergeer, Samantha Woolley, Audrey Woolley, and Hannah Woolley; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Hazel; sisters, LaDonna Thurlby, Beverly Orhn, Marcia Boyette, Nadeen Huff; brothers, James (Peggy) Huff, and Darrel Huff.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Macville Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 PM at The Corner Club, 60967 US Hwy 169, Hill City, MN 55748.
