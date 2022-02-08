Margaret Pucci 1931-2022

Margaret “Marge” Pucci, Age 90, of Woodridge, Illinois and Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on February 3, surrounded by her family.
She was born in 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Rozalia and Jakub Ziemba as the youngest of four sisters. She attended St. Adalbert grade school and graduated from St. Casmir Business School in 1947. She worked in the statistical typing pool for Aldens Catalog in Chicago and was later promoted to secretary for the marketing research manager. She met her husband, Leonard, while helping in the packaging department during the Christmas shipping rush.
They dated for several years and became engaged upon his return from Korea in 1953. They were married on October 23, 1954, at St. Adalbert Church in Chicago, where they lived until moving to Woodridge in October 1964.
She became a working mother in 1974 when she started working part-time in the Finance Department for the Village of Woodridge. After retirement in 1992, they traveled extensively in most of the US and Canada, several countries in Europe as well as Iceland and China. In addition to travel, she enjoyed going on historical home tours, volunteering for the Woodridge Resource Center’s Afterschool Program and was a member of the Woodridge Golden Agers Club. Following the death of her husband in 2012, she moved to Grand Rapids to be near her daughter.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard J Pucci; mother, Rozalia Ziemba; father, Jakub Ziemba, sisters; May (Louis) Trznadel, Stephanie (Steve) Fedro, and Helen (John) Swierczynski; nephew, Gerald (Lydia) Trznadel, and great nephew Alan Swierczynski.
She is survived by her daughter, Rozanne (Patrick) Casey of Grand Rapids; bonus grandchildren, Thomas Casey of Brahm, Grant Casey of Grand Rapids, and Violet (Paul Stammet) Casey of Luxembourg; bonus great-grandchild Adalia Harmon; nephew, Louis (Juanita) Trznadel, Joan (Wally) Knope and Diane (John) Hisson, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids on Saturday February 12 from 2-5 pm. Services will also be held at the Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Downers Grove Illinois with internment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois (SECTION 6A SITE 729). In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Woodridge Public Library (https://www.woodridgelibrary.org/sites/default/files/honor_bound_form.pdf)
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.