Margaret “Peggy” (Christensen) Craine 1939 - 2021

Margaret “Peggy” (Christensen) Craine, 82, of Brainerd, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village – Bethany.
Peggy was born February 6, 1939, in Longville, the daughter of Harry and Karin Aultman. The family moved to Hill City where she grew up. In addition to caring for her family, Peggy also worked several odd jobs – mostly in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed serving people and making them laugh. Peggy liked to garden, sew, and create crafts. Above all, Peggy loved her family and cherished her time with them, especially the grandchildren.
Peggy will be missed by her children, Evan (Misty) Christensen, of Hill City, Victoria (Tony) Lewis, of Grand Rapids, Charlyne (Dan) Fanth, of Bennettville Township, Albert (Wendy) Christensen, of Brainerd, and Eric (Kara) Craine, of Ironton; grandchildren, Cassie (Victor), Tyler (Bri), Chelsey (Aaron), Trevor (Kelly), Micah (Stephanie), Brady, Shannon, Jason, Levi (Nicole), Alex, Cooper, and Beckett; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Russell; first husband, Wayne; seven brothers; three sisters; and great-grandson, Finley Elijah Lewis.
A Celebration of Peggy’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hill City Baptist Church (36073 State Highway 200). Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior and to stay for a lunch to follow. Interment will take place at Macville Hay Point Cemetery.
