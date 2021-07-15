Margaret “Peggy” Castle 1938- 2021

Margaret “Peggy” Castle, 82, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on July 12, 2021 at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids MN. Peggy was born in Des Moines, IA on October 24, 1938 to Blanche (Laney) Pressly Smith of Ashby, MN and Lester Pressly of Osceola, IA (both deceased). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 51 years, David M Castle, her sister Joan Moore, brother Willian “Bill” Pressly, and Sister-in-Law Gretchen Horan.
Peggy is survived by brothers Richard “Dick” Pressly (Cassandra) and Steven Horan. Daughters Annette M. Castle and Gail L. Imihy, whom they adopted when they were 9 and 11, and granddaughter, PeggySue L Imihy (Nathan Bean). Additional members of the family Carmen & Greg Dougherty their children and grandchildren as well as multiple nieces, nephews and foster children.
Peggy and David raised their children in Lawrence Lake Township and she was an “Avon Lady” for 20 years. She attended Faith Baptist Church of Grand Rapids, MN until it closed. There she raised her children, joined Christian Women’s group, assisted in Wednesday night youth projects and made many friends who often went out to eat together. She could not go anywhere in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas without eventually hearing a “Hi, Peg!” from someone nearby.
Peggy loved to play Tri-Ominos with her girls, watch her westerns, complete various puzzles and visit with family and friends.
Memorial Service will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 service. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.