Margaret “Peg” Ann Pearson, age 86, of Bovey, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine, MN. Father Joseph Sobolik to officiate. Burial will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN.
