Margaret K. Phelps passed away at the Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living facility in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on July 4, 2021, at the age of 92. She enjoyed living alone next door to her son Michael at Blackberry Acres, feeding the wild birds, chopping firewood, and going to garage sales.
Margaret is survived by her children, John Loscheider of Renton, Washington, Theresa Loscheider of Goleta, California, Mary Moen (Craig) of Hugo, Minnesota, Michael Loscheider (Marie) of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Baszynski; and her husbands, James L. Phelps and Lawrence J. Loscheider.
In accordance with Margaret’s request, no funeral service will be held. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Garden Court Chateau and Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for Margaret’s care over the past two years. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name directly to Essentia Health Itasca Hospice, 202 NE 3rd Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
