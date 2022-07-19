Margaret Jean (Coulter) Smith 1937-2022

Surrounded by loved ones, Grandma Peggy peacefully passed at home on June 22, 2022, at the age of 84. She loved to sing, fish, and cook. She also enjoyed playing cards with her many friends, and was “famously” known for “Grandma Peggy’s Pancakes”.
Born in Lamberton Minnesota in 1937, she grew up on the family farm and married David Thomas Smith on June 15, 1957. Together they raised their family in New Brighton, MN until 1977 when they moved “Up North” to Deer River where they had built a home on the lake. Peggy cherished her many years living on Vermillion Lake in northern Minnesota and her later years at River Grand in Grand Rapids and the last few years at Good Samaritan in Fort Collins, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband David, her parents Hugh Wesley Coulter and Avis (Severson) Coulter, her siblings, Ruth Stencil, John Coulter , Hugh Coulter, Francis Pantier, Gladys Brown and Betty Coulter, She is survived by her daughter Robin Acromite of Windsor, CO and her son Michael Smith of Huntsville, Alabama. Grandchildren Alyssa & John Lenkway, Aryca & Mark Parton, Meghan Smith, David Smith and Mitchell Smith; and Great Grandchildren, Noah and Westlyn. Sister-in-law Darlene (Paul) Brown and Brother-in-law Stanley (Carol) Smith and many nieces and nephews.
~ She is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family & friends. ~
There will be a memorial service for close friends and family at Itasca Calvary Cemetery 4:00 pm.
