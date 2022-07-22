Margaret Jean (Coulter) Smith 1937 - 2022

Surrounded by loved ones, Grandma Peggy peacefully passed at home on June 22, 2022, at the age of 84. She loved to sing, fish, and cook. She also enjoyed playing cards with her many friends, and was “famously” known for “Grandma Peggy’s Pancakes”.

Born in Lamberton Minnesota in 1937, she grew up on the family farm and married David Thomas Smith on June 15, 1957. Together they raised their family in New Brighton, MN until 1977 when they moved “Up North” to Deer River where they had built a home on the lake. Peggy cherished her many years living on Vermillion Lake in northern Minnesota and her later years at River Grand in Grand Rapids and the last few years at Good Samaritan in Fort Collins, Colorado.

