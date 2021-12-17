Margaret Frieze, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Grand Rapids Clinic and Hospital.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Frieze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you