Margaret Frieze

Dec 17, 2021

Margaret Frieze, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Grand Rapids Clinic and Hospital.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.