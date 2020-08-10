Margaret E. Noble
Margaret E. Noble, age 101, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids, MN.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; and 10 siblings.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Merlyn (Sandra) and David; sister, Betty Roznick; five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several great- great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Erik Kling and Rev. Randy Junker to officiate. Burial will take place at Windy Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.