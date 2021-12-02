Margaret “Dolly” Stanisich Scott 1923 - 2021

Margaret “Dolly” Stanisich Scott, age 98, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Margaret was born in 1923 to Jacob and Sophie Petrich in Eveleth, MN where she grew up and attended school. At 17, she married Anthony Stanisich and together they raised their four children. Dolly worked at the shirt factory in Eveleth for many years. Dolly was a wonderful cook and loved to travel, crochet, and spend time with her family. In 1999, Dolly married Duane Scott, who shared her loved of travel. Together they embarked on a six-week honeymoon adventure that took them to all 50 states. Dolly moved to Grand Rapids 13 years ago to be closer to family.
Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Anthony and Duane; sons, William and James; stepdaughter, Sarah Scott; four sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Joe) Oliver; son, Anthony (Sue) Stanisich; daughters-in-law, Kathy Stanisich, Judy Stanisich; stepdaughters, Caroline (Donna) Scott, Rachel (Jerry) Scott; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 PM at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, 502 Adams Ave, Eveleth, MN. Burial will be at Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To send flowers to the family of Margaret 's, please visit Tribute Store.