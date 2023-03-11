Margaret Curtis 1931-2023

MARGARET CURTISS, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN died on Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born in 1931 in Hibbing, MN to Henry and Anna (Paulley) Bertram where she grew up and attended school. Following school, Margaret travelled with Billy Graham as the nanny to his children. On November 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Albert Curtiss in Cohasset, MN. Following their marriage, they moved to Grand Rapids, MN where they raised their family. She worked various jobs including being a seamstress for Lady Slipper Designs and Gemini in Grand Rapids. Sewing was a great passion for her, she sewed the kid’s clothes and quilts. She also loved to cook, bake, and garden throughout her life and into her 90s. She loved her chihuahua puppies and loved to be around her family. Margaret was a great problem solver and loved birds and bird watching, hummingbirds especially.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents; son, Donald Curtiss; and an infant daughter, Rosemary; great-granddaughter, Sierra Bereider; siblings, Beulah Foix, Judy Pitschka, Ervin Bertram, Raymond Bertram, Jerry Bertram, and Kenneth Bertram.
Margaret is survived by daughters: Betty (Ken) Ross; Mariann (Ken) Mitchell; Rebecca (Scott) Curtiss; sons: Ronald (Shirley) Curtiss; Douglas (Jackie) Curtiss; and Roger (Sue) Curtiss; daughter-in-law, Laureen Curtiss; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Mark Peske, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.