Marcia F. Leasure, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Marcia was born in 1949 to Robert and Ardith Holm in Pike Bay Township, MN. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967. Marcia and Hal Leasure were married on July 5, 1968. Marcia worked at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital as housekeeper and laundry service, retiring after many years.
In her retirement, Marcia and Hal traveled to Texas for the winter months. Marcia enjoyed embroidery, playing cards, and traveling. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal in 2012; siblings, Dale Holm, Karen Holm, Mark Holm; and great grandson, Logan Klennert.
She is survived by her daughters, Geneva Simons (Wesley Ritchie) and Cindy (Todd) Klennert; grandchildren, Kim (Pat) Glines, Natasha (Jay) Fredette, Zach Simons, Ben (Bri) Klennert, Nichole (Michael) Chandler, Amanda (Jesse) Ridlon, Amber (Brandon) Klennert; great grandchildren, Adalynn, Eloise, Arlowe, Charlotte, Jensen, Oden; and best friend, Diane Jensen.
Visitation will be 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids with a Celebration of Life at beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marcia F. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.