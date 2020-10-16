Marcia Ann McDermond, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 10th, 2020, at the Fairview Southdale Hospital ICU, after fighting her battle with Covid-19. She was born December 15th, 1956 to Robert and Alice Hulbert. Marcia was a secretary with Strite Anderson and Job Corps in St. Paul/ Minneapolis, Minnesota for many years. She was retired for 20+ years. She enjoyed her retirement by playing in a bowling league, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, crocheting, the “art of emoji” and painting ceramics. Marcia was known for her taste in fashion and was always “dressed to the nines.” Marcia was given a second chance at life after receiving a lung transplant in 2015, and she truly lived that life to the fullest through the simple pleasures; sending jokes to friends and family via Facebook, spending time with family, online shopping, and making memories with fellow Deer River Meddler , “double cousin” Linda!
Marcia is survived by her husband, Bob McDermond; children Tammy (Tina) Gould and Scott McDermond; her numerous grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; father Robert (Nancy) Hulbert; brothers Jim (Debbie) and Jeff Hulbert; sisters Marian Reasoner (Cliff) and Cheryl Hulbert, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marcia is preceded in death by her mother Alice Hulbert. In Marcia’s honor, family and friends will be holding a celebration of life at Morse Town Hall on Saturday October 24th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family asks that the hour from 12-1 be reserved for those who are vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, to pay their respects and celebrate Marcia safely. The rest of the festivities will commence after 1 p.m. She is to be buried at Olivet Cemetery in Deer River, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.