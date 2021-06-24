Malcolm E. Mertes, age 91, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Malcolm was born in 1929 to Peter and Hazel Mertes in Cohasset, MN, and was raised on the family farm in Cohasset. He spent his life as a tile setter, and he left his mark on many homes and business throughout the state of Minnesota. Malcolm loved and served the Lord until the very end, and he lived his life leading by example as a true disciple of Christ. Malcolm cherished his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.
Malcolm loved boxing, elk hunting in Colorado, and deer hunting in Minnesota. Though he never got to see the Vikings win a Super Bowl, he was a dedicated fan and now he doesn’t have to watch Tom Brady win another one!
Preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and special fur baby, Megan.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Wyona; children, Rochelle (Arv) Brenneman, Randy (Jean) Mertes, Therese (Rodney) Aultman, Peter (Sharon) Mertes; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Malcolm was proud to recently welcome two great-great grandchildren as well.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
