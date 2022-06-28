Mae Alice Anderson 1930 - 2022

Mae Alice Anderson, age 92, of Deer River, MN passed away at Essentia Hospital Deer River, on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Mae was born on May 27, 1930 to Albert and Elsie (Mischke) Mattfield. She grew up in the Trout Lake and Bovey area, before moving to Grand Rapids, MN in her teens. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School on May 28, 1948. Mae wed Richard (Dick) Anderson on Sept 13, 1952 and together, they built Anderson Glass Company into a thriving local business. Mae was an extremely hardworking woman and she was employed at a variety of local businesses during her life, including Castello’s Creamery, The Red Owl Grocery Store, L. L. Newton’s, Newt’s Coffee Shop and Anderson Glass.
Mae loved her homes on Deer Lake and Mesa AZ, traveling, reading, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, baseball, supporting education and following politics and currents events. She touched so many lives with her kindness, wonderful and sometimes quirky sense of humor and generosity. However, her passion was her family and primarily her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mae was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Dick, son Ben, grandson Eric and two brothers, Bernard Mattfield and Howard Mattfield. She is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Bill) Litchke; son LeRoy (Lorene); daughter-in-law, Beth Anderson; sister, Eunice (Bud) James of Kila MT, brother Ron (Donna) Mattfield and sister-in law, Winona Mattfield. Grandchildren, Ara (Emily) Anderson, Lael (Craig) Storlie, Sarah Litchke, Melissa Litchke, Tara Anderson, Ryan (Ali Hanson) Anderson; Wes (Kida) Schlichting and twelve great-grandchildren.
One of Mae’s wishes was to donate her body to the University of MN Medical School for educational purposes and that wish was fulfilled thru the Anatomy Bequest Program.
A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer and the family requests that any memorials be sent to the Anatomy Bequest Program or any preferred educational institution or program.