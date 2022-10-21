Lynette Feyma 1949 -2022

Lynette Feyma passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home in Grand Rapids, MN with her loving family at her side.  Lynn was born on October 21, 1949, to Lorraine and Erhart Linser, in Grand Rapids.  She grew up in Coleraine and graduated from Greenway High School. She continued her education at Itasca Community College then Bemidji State College where she graduated in 1971 with a degree in Elementary Education.

The summer after college, she married Steven Feyma and moved to Wells, MN to begin her teaching career in the elementary school at Wells-Easton Public School. Lynn and Steve lived there for 5 years then returned to live in Northern Minnesota where they raised two wonderful daughters, Stephanie and Amanda.   Lynn chose to spend the early years with her kids at home and once they were both in school, returned to the classroom in the Greenway district, spending many years as a kindergarten teacher at the Marble Elementary School then Vandyke Elementary School in Coleraine.  Lynn retired from teaching in 2011.   

To plant a tree in memory of Lynette -2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you