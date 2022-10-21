Lynette Feyma 1949 -2022

Lynette Feyma passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at home in Grand Rapids, MN with her loving family at her side. Lynn was born on October 21, 1949, to Lorraine and Erhart Linser, in Grand Rapids. She grew up in Coleraine and graduated from Greenway High School. She continued her education at Itasca Community College then Bemidji State College where she graduated in 1971 with a degree in Elementary Education.
The summer after college, she married Steven Feyma and moved to Wells, MN to begin her teaching career in the elementary school at Wells-Easton Public School. Lynn and Steve lived there for 5 years then returned to live in Northern Minnesota where they raised two wonderful daughters, Stephanie and Amanda. Lynn chose to spend the early years with her kids at home and once they were both in school, returned to the classroom in the Greenway district, spending many years as a kindergarten teacher at the Marble Elementary School then Vandyke Elementary School in Coleraine. Lynn retired from teaching in 2011.
During her summers away from the classroom, Lynn enjoyed working in her flower gardens and spending time with her family at their Pokegama Lake Cabin. Lynn also enjoyed traveling with family and friends and visited several countries in Europe as well as destinations in the United States and elsewhere.
Lynn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and an active member of the Carillon Classics Handbells. She also had a love for books and spent many hours either reading books, listening to audio books, or spending time discussing books with her friends at their book club (of 18 years). Some of her most enjoyable times of her life, however, were the times she spent with her two granddaughters, Annabelle and Svea.
Lynn loved details about anything: finances, politics, any ideas someone might have, and of course books. She would re-read a section, time and again, until she fully understood the meaning and author’s intention. She did not like “not knowing”. She most often would start a book and skip to the end to find out what happened, before reading the rest (her fellow book club members never understood why).
In 2018, after spending 42 years living in LaPrairie, Lynn and Steve made a permanent home at their lake place and fully transitioned to life on the lake.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Erhart and Lorraine Linser. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Steve; children, Stephanie of Palm Bay, FL, Amanda (Josh) Denton and their children Annabelle and Svea of Duluth; brother, Tom Linser (Ivy Burggraf) of Cohasset and Dan Linser (Laura) of Apple Valley, MN; and grand-dog Emma.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, and on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 10:00AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. A memorial service will follow at 11:00AM also at the church. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate.
