Lynda Joyce Grife 1948-2022

Lynda Joyce (Williams) Grife (73) of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on January 22, 2022. Lynda was born on November 11, 1948, in Santa Maria, California to Chester Dee and Mary Lucille Williams. She was married to John (Jack) Grife on March 27, 1965, in Santa Maria, California. Together they raised 2 sons Timothy & Dennis.
John and Lynda enjoyed their 57 years of life together and loved traveling. Their grandchildren have some of their fondest memories as trips or stays in Grandma and Papa’s camper/house. Lynda was raised in a family of musicians, and was a wonderful singer herself, singing many years in her church. Lynda and her Brother Chuck sang together often throughout her life, and at family gatherings and funerals. She often made up tunes for her grandkids and always kept them laughing. She was an avid karaoke singer, and joined every karaoke night she could attend.
Lynda leaves behind her loving husband John (Jack), her son Timothy (Arlene) Grife of Cohasset, MN, her son Dennis (Melissa) Grife of Genoa, NE, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and Brother Charles “Chuck” (Pauline “Pat”) Williams & Numerous cousins throughout California. Lynda attended Orcutt Union School District , where her 8th grade teacher was the late famous John Madden, professional football coach in 1978 for the Oakland Raiders.
Lynda is preceded in death by:
Her parents: Chester Dee and Mary Lucille Williams
Grandparents: Monty Lee & Lillie Stella Williams, Kirk & Laura (Big Grandma) Claborn
Lynda will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River, MN Wednesday, January 26th from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. with a Service at 2:00 P.M.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
