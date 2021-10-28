Lyle R. Webber 1942 - 2021

Lyle R. Webber, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lyle was born December 27, 1942 to Ralph and Florence Webber in Otoe County, NE. He graduated from Syracuse High School. When Lyle met Patricia Plamondon, it was love at first sight. They were later married on January 11, 1963. Lyle worked as a restaurant manager in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, and Minnesota for over 25 years until he switched careers to Industrial Oil Sales. He did sales until his retirement in 2010.
Lyle loved golf and was immensely proud of his 3 hole-in-ones. He bowled like a professional and was an avid fisherman. He loved music and dancing. He enjoyed playing poker, watching football and hockey, especially the Cornhuskers, of which he remained a diehard fan. Lyle liked to attend Grand Rapids Hockey tournaments and loved to spend time with his family, especially his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Family was everything to Lyle and he was always looking for fun ways to be with them. The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday and they loved watching the fireworks together.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Jack and Elizabeth Plamondon; sister, Linda Webber; and brother-in-law, Frank Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Patricia; daughters, Lori (Mark) Kavaya, Susan Webber; son, Jeff (Stacey) Webber; sisters, Lavonne (Howard) Rowe, Lois Thomas; brother, Nick Pettinger; 7 grandchildren, Michelle Webber, Michaela LeFebvre, Taylor Kavaya, Nathaniel Balci, Alara Balci, Austin Webber, Bryanna Webber; 7 great grandchildren, Courteney Dawson, Jasmine and Reade Smith, Emerson, Rylan, Grayden, and Blakelyn LeFebvre; and beloved pets, Fritzie and Molly.
The family of Lyle Webber would like to express their utmost appreciation and gratitude to the St. Croix Hospice care team, most especially Cassie, Jessica, Winter, Robert, Natalie, Leah, Susan, and Chaplain Richie. Their tender and excellent care during Lyle’s last weeks of life provided the comfort and guidance the family needed during this most difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 3:00-6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.