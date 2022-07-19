Lyda Jean “Jeanne” Schultz, 88, passed away on July 15th, 2022 in Deer River.
Jeanne was born and raised in Deer River. She graduated from Deer River High School in 1951. In 1966 she married Ed Schultz and they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They resided there until 1980, when they moved back to Deer River. After her return to the area, she worked as a valued employee at Jurvelin Hardware for many years.
Our dear Auntie will be remembered for many things; her love of gardening, working in her yard, feeding and tending to any animal that came into her yard, all her crafting, her love of garage sales, and then giving away all her “treasures”. Jeanne was a giver and was always doing for everyone. Her face would light up when she around the little ones and never came to see them empty handed. We will miss you!
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Sprague, her husband, Ed Schultz, her siblings; Lois (Chuck) Hinken, Harold (Naomi) Sprague, Dorothy (Lawrence) Villeneuve, Robert (Shirley) Sprague, Goldie (Darrell) Miller, Joyce (John) Dittman, Darlene (Charlie) Dagenais.
Jeanne is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, July 22nd at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Deer River. Visitation will be at 10:00, with the funeral Mass at 11:00. The burial will take place after the luncheon at Olivet Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
