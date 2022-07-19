Lyda Jean “Jeanne” Schultz

Lyda Jean “Jeanne” Schultz, 88, passed away on July 15th, 2022 in Deer River.

Jeanne was born and raised in Deer River.  She graduated from Deer River High School in 1951.  In 1966 she married Ed Schultz and they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska.  They resided there until 1980, when they moved back to Deer River.  After her return to the area, she worked as a valued employee at Jurvelin Hardware for many years.

