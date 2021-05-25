Luverne L. Thomas 1927 - 2021

Luverne L. Thomas, age 93, of Shovel Lake, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Luverne was born in 1927 to Henry and Alma (Bendorf) Thomas in Dodge Center, MN. He attended schools in Owatonna, MN and was drafted into the United States Army and served during WWII. After Luverne’s honorable discharge, he returned to Minnesota and worked for the Soo Line Railroad for 25 years. Luverne and Betty (Buttler) were united in marriage and lived in Shovel Lake, where they resided for almost 66 years. Together they raised their six children. Luverne was affectionately known as the Mayor, Chief of Police, and Postmaster of Shovel Lake, MN.
Luverne loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping and taught their children and grandchildren all he knew. He loved flowers, yard games, and had a great sense of humor. Luverne loved to laugh and tell stories.
Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arline Sepin and Mildred Bloyer; brothers, Ralph and Harvey Thomas; and granddaughter, Shannon Benedict.
Luverne is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Valorie (Craig) Knudsen of Brainerd, MN, Marilyn (Steve) Emerson of Little Falls, MN, Peggy (Philip) Benedict of Maple Grove, MN, Ronald (Danie) Thomas of Wellington, FL, Gerald (Colleen) Thomas of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Elaine (Donald) Sedgeman of Fall Creek, WI; sister, Gladys Batdorf; 17 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Smokey Hollow Township, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.