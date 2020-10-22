LuVerne Gayle (Vern) Dokken passed peacefully on October 19, 2020.
He was born on February 27, 1934 to Clarence and Christine (Spring) Dokken in Pinecreek, MN. Vern grew up on the family farm and graduated from Roseau High School in 1952. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1961 as an Aviation Mechanic at Whidbey Island, Washington. He was a proud member of the Local 49 Operating Engineers, working at Casper Construction until his retirement in 1995.
In July of 1968 he married the love of his life, Muriel LaPlant. They spent many years together, later splitting their time between Grand Rapids, MN and Harlingen, TX. Vern had a smile and joke for everyone, most of all for their family. He was a kind and affectionate husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
Verne is survived by his sister-in-law Joanne Dokken (Jerome, deceased) Bemidji; brother David (Adeline, deceased) New Ulm; his children Jane LaPlant (Henry, deceased) Jordan; Sally Virkus (Phillip, deceased) Eveleth; Mike and Kookie LaPlant, Shakopee; Tim and Marie LaPlant Maple Grove; Terry LaPlant, Nebraska City; 19 grandchildren, 20 great and 6 great-great grandchildren, also 6 nieces and nephews.
Vern battled dementia in the last years of his life. He lived in the memory care unit at the Wellstead of Rogers and was a favorite of many of the staff there. The family offers our greatest appreciation to the staff of the Wellstead of Rogers and Moments Hospice. Memorial services will be held in Grand Rapids, summer 2021.