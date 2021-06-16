Lukas E. Fiala, age 39, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, unexpectedly due to an unknown health issue.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lukas Fiala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.