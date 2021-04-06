Lucien (Luke) B. Hoey 1936 - 2021

Lucien (Luke) B. Hoey, 85, of Pengilly, MN, peacefully passed away on March 29th, after a short but difficult battle with Dementia and Kidney disease.
Luke Hoey was born on March 11th, 1936 to Ambrose and Marcela Hoey in the range town of Grand Rapids, MN. On August 24th, 1957, he married Janice Marie Brean. Their marriage spanned nearly 59 years and they were blessed with six children: Michael, Yvonne (Frater), Patricia (Sletten), Ann (Carmody), Andrew, and John.
He played Hockey for the Taconite Hornets and was a member of their Senior League National Championship team. Following his conscience, he joined the U.S. Navy at the young age of 16 in 1952 and served as an Electrician’s Mate until honorably discharged in 1956. A proud veteran, Luke served in the Lawrence Lake American Legion Post 476 Color Guard after his active-duty service. He attended night classes to pursue his degree and landed his career job in the power plant at the Blandin Paper Company, Grand Rapids, MN where he worked hard and was promoted to the position of Chief Engineer. After retiring, Luke made time for his passions of gardening and hunting and even managed to do a little traveling.
Luke has now joined his parents, brother and sisters in their eternal rest. He is survived by his six children, eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine, MN on April 13th at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
