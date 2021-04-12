Lucas Day 1996 - 2021

Lucas Paul Day, 24 of Turtle River, MN
On April 5th 2021 our beloved Son took his final walk at his farm on Gull Lake. He passed on April 6th, 2021 with his Dad by his side.
Born July 19th, 1996 in Grand Rapids, MN, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 2015 and continued his education at Bemidji State University where he pursued a degree in criminal justice. Lucas worked hard at many different jobs as he had aspirations of a future career in Law Enforcement.
Preceded in Death by his grandfather’s, Richard Day and Norman Bakken.
Survived by his Dad, Vinny (Tammy)Day, Grandmother, Ann Marie Day, Mother, Paula Bakken, Sister, Anna (Kevin) Day, Nephews, Briar and Roman, Grandmothers, Vetaline Bakken ,Jeanne Bakken, Uncle, Aunts, cousins and many close friends.
Lucas’ passions were fishing, hunting, spending time at his farm and anything outdoors. He no longer has to be concerned about limits and slot sizes. Lucas had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others.
A memorial gathering will be at Gunn Park in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 1st 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
We ask that memorials be made to Take a Kid Fishing in the Bemidji or Grand Rapids MN area, in the memory of Lucas.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.