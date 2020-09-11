Lowell Blooflat, 90, of Marion, IL, formerly of Bemidji, MN, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Heartland Regional Medical Center, Marion, IL.
Lowell Ordell Blooflat was born December 12, 1929 in Hubbard County, MN to Archie and Henrietta Blooflat. He grew up in Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School. Lowell served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Bemidji State University and earned a teaching degree. He taught business education in Deer River, MN. Lowell loved fishing, hunting, and traveling.
He is survived by his children; Sonja (Timothy Schummer) Burger, Tim (Kathy) Blooflat, Delores (Steve) Barnes, and Patty (Ron) Rockis; brother, Donald (Marlys) Blooflat; sisters-in-law Eileen Blooflat and Betty Blooflat; special friend, Janice Tolman; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Archie and Henrietta; son; Lowell (Butch) Blooflat; sister, Louise Anderson; and brothers Allen Blooflat and Archie Blooflat.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Bemidji. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 (visitation one hour prior) at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home, Bemidji, MN with Pastor Monty Reed officiating.
