Lou Augusta (Tupper) Becicka 82 of Coleraine, MN, passed away at her home on Aug. 4, 2021.
Lou grew up at Lawrence Lake and graduated from Greenway High School in 1951.
Lou had many jobs through the years that she enjoyed, one of her favorites was telephone operator for North Western Bell in Coleraine. She also enjoyed crafts, photography and dancing. She said, “There is always a reason to dance.”
Active in Church of GOD, United Methodist Church and Open Door Coat Rack and volunteer at Grand Village gift shop in Grand Rapids. She also loved playing Upwords and cards with her sister and family and friends.
Lou is survived by her children, Wanda (Jerry Apel) Nemec of Florida, Donald Hebert of Louisiana, Prentice Hebert of Louisiana, Steven (Sandy Greenly) Danielson of Eveleth; grandchildren Prentice, Breton, Beau, Charlie, Chantel, Brandon, Cooper and Zach; greatgrandchildren Hudson, Ivy and Sophia; siblings Peral Smith of Nashwauk, Charlie (Marilyn) Tupper of Washington and nieces and nephews, friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Keith Becicka, parents Ralph and Edna Tupper and gradson Dustin Hebert.
A Celebration of Life will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland, Minn., at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 following a luncheon at Goodland Community Center.