Lorraine Walters 1920 - 2020

Lorraine Walters, age 100, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
Lorraine was born in Glenville, MN on May 19, 1920 to Casper and Mabel Kalstad and moved to the Grand Rapids area as a young child. She was a 1938 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Lorraine was united in marriage with Kenneth Walters on October 26, 1939 and together raised six children. Lorraine was a homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, canning, sewing, cooking, baking, reading, and especially spending time with family. She will be remembered for her sweet and calm nature.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, John Walters, Sandi Walters; daughter-in-law, Myrle Walters; and four siblings, Ken, Bob, Helen, and Pearl.
She is survived by her children, Tom Walters of Grand Rapids, MN, Marge (Dennis) Wakefield of Warba, MN, Douglas (Jan) of Grand Rapids, MN; Kenneth (Lisa) Walters of Zimmerman, MN, Kathleen Walters of Grand Rapids, MN, Susan Walters of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Ken (Hope) Walters, Dennis Wakefield Jr, Douglas Wakefield, Judy (Paul) Kaczor, Jill (Steve) Ugrich, Mark (Carrie) Walters, David Walters, Sara Walters, Sam Walters; great grandchildren, Cole, Dain, Devan, Collin, Hunter, Dan, Amanda, Jennifer, Steven, John, Emily; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Her family wishes to thank Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for their loving care.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.