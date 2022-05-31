Lorraine F. Gustafson 1932-2022

Lorraine F. Gustafson, age 89 of Cohasset and formerly of Bigfork, Minnesota passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Maple Woods Assisted Living.
Lorraine Frances Gustafson was born December 2, 1932, the daughter of Hetta A. (Winmill) and Edward H. Walls, in Grand Mound, Washington. She was the youngest of ten children. Before she began elementary school, her family moved from Washington to Bigfork, Minnesota. Lorraine attended Horton School, a one room schoolhouse, near Effie, Minnesota and graduated from Bigfork High School. On June 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Arnold D. Gustafson and together, they raised four children. After her children were attending school, Lorraine began working as a salesclerk at the Bigfork Drug Store where she enjoyed helping customers. She participated in Women’s Improvement Club, the Eastern Star and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Lorraine kept an ever-growing vegetable garden and enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens that graced her yard. Lorraine loved baking and cooking and always enjoyed having people stop by their home for coffee.
Lorraine is survived by her four children, Vicki (George) Pushkar of Winter Haven, Florida, Gregory (Roselyn) Gustafson of Hill City, South Dakota, Margie Rolfe of Monticello, Minnesota, and Richard Gustafson of Bigfork, Montana; six grandchildren, Eric Pushkar, Aaron Pushkar, Megan Gesell, Heidi Gustafson, Brianna Leonhard, and Chelsea Rolfe; four great grandchildren, Chloe, Jude, Logan, and Jersey; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold in 2003 and her nine siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Bigfork Cemetery, Bigfork, Minnesota.
Memorials are preferred to Special Olympics in Pinellas County, Florida, 2235 NE Coachman Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.