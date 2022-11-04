Lorraine "Babe" E. Watkins | 1928-2022

Lorraine “Babe” E. Watkins
Lorraine “Babe” E. Watkins, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 02, 2022.
Lorraine was born on February 24, 1928, to Fred and Olga Mattfield in Bovey, MN. She was baptized on March 23, 1928, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN. Lorraine was confirmed into the Lutheran faith on June 28, 1942. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1946. After graduation, she worked at the First National Bank in Grand Rapids and the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Lorraine also worked for a while at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, MN.
On March 17, 1956, she married Rex Watkins. They were married for 52 years before his passing in 2008.
Lorraine was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was also an active member of Lutherans for Life. She played the organ for many services at Evergreen Terrace and for Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) Services.
Lorraine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Rex spent time fishing, occasionally camping, and traveling together. She loved good music and liked to listen to classical, country western, and hymns.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rex; son, Paul; parents; and her siblings, George Mattfield, Art Mattfield, Dorothy Modrow, Marjorie Menson, and Ivadell Riehle.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dan and Debbie Fiala, her grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) Fiala, Amy Magnuson and great grandchildren Mason, Adalyn, Brielle, Francine, and Jack; and all her loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the funeral services at 11:00 AM. Rev. William Zeige, Officiating. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
