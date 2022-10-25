Lorin E. “Bud” Koski 1944-2022

Lorin E. “Bud” Koski, 78, rural Bovey, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Fairview University Medical Center, Minneapolis.

Born April 17, 1944, in Duluth, he was the son of Ernest W. and Lorraine (Halliday) Koski. Bud lived most of his life in Calumet and rural Bovey. He had been an E.M.T. for Meds 1 for over 25 years and a technician for Acheson Tire for many years. He was a member of the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church, a member of the Calumet Fire Department for many years and had served on the Calumet City Council.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorin 1944-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you