Lorin E. “Bud” Koski 1944-2022

Lorin E. “Bud” Koski, 78, rural Bovey, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Fairview University Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Born April 17, 1944, in Duluth, he was the son of Ernest W. and Lorraine (Halliday) Koski. Bud lived most of his life in Calumet and rural Bovey. He had been an E.M.T. for Meds 1 for over 25 years and a technician for Acheson Tire for many years. He was a member of the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church, a member of the Calumet Fire Department for many years and had served on the Calumet City Council.
His parents, Ernest and Lorraine Koski and siblings, Laverne and Eugene Koski preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, James W. (Angela) Koski of Chisholm, Jill (David) Anderson of Boone, IA, Shannon Weston of Calumet, and Jason (Stephanie) Koski of Carlton, MN; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, George Koski of Grand Rapids, Sandra Lambert of Australia, Donald Koski of Taconite, and Allen Koski of Grand Rapids; and his significant other, Connie Mackey.
A celebration of life will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM service on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Itasca – Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
