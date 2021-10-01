Lori I. Skelly 1961 - 2021

Lori I. Skelly, age 60, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic and Hospital, Rochester, MN after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lori was born in 1961 to Alvin Horton and LaVon “Bonnie” Spencer in Sandstone, MN. She worked at many restaurants in the Grand Rapids area. During retirement she continued working at Tike’s Meat and Trophy Sausage. Lori had the heart the size of Texas. She was very hard-working, funny, and stubborn but she would be willing to give the shirt off her back. Lori was the “best damn waitress in northern Minnesota”. She was a witty, goofy lady and could get a smile out of anyone.
Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Currie; stepfather, John Currie; and stepmother, Jean Horton; stepdaughter, Jillian Plaisted; and granddaughters, Precious Borders, Chloe Skelly, and Addison Skelly.
She is survived by her love and best friend, Ron Moore; her children, Josh (Krista) Horton, Sarah (Quintarian) Borders, Marie Skelly, Aaron (Heather) Skelly; special grandson, Lyric Scott; stepchildren, Marcie (Todd) Dobmeier, Angela Moore (Tony Heckman), Ronnie (Tamira) Moore, Aimee Moore, Christina Moore, Joshua (Brittany) Plaisted, Justin Plaisted; brothers, Merill (Sandy) Currie, Crystal (Jim) Boylan, Harlan Horton, Scott (Gayle) Currie, P.D. (Krista) Currie, Marsha Horton; 39 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and her four-legged companion, Izzy.
A celebration of life will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Gunn Park, Grand Rapids, MN starting at 4:00 PM. The family would like to thank everyone that helped organize and attended the September 4th benefit for Lori. The outpouring of love was uplifting to Lori and the family.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.