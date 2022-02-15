Lori Ann Prebeg 1969-2022

Lori Ann (Brown) Prebeg, age 52, of Goodland, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home.
Lori was born in 1969 to Dennis and Judy Brown in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1987 and attended Itasca Community College where she earned her associate of art’s degree. Lori worked various jobs including the Hibbing airport and most recently at the Grand Rapids DMV.
Lori enjoyed spending time with her special dog, Gauge, and rescuing and fostering a variety of animals. She loved being outdoors and being with her family and grandchildren. She held dear the numerous conversations with her nephew, Rhyan. Lori was strong, independent, humorous, witty, and lived life on her own terms. Lori was a steadfast advocate for scleroderma, which she battled herself.
Lori was preceded in death by her sister, Lynne Brown; father, Dennis Brown; husband, Todd Prebeg; and mother, Judy Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Heidi (Joe) Abeyta of Grand Rapids, Tricia (Matt) Snyder of Balsam, MN; son, Daniel Wallace of Minneapolis, MN; sister, Jodi (Walter) Shadley of Grand Rapids; Todd (Michelle) Brown of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Joslynne, Joseph, and Alexis Abeyta and Stormee and Willis Snyder; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
