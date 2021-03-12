Loretta (Doran, Casper) Johnson

Loretta Johnson passed away March 9, 2021 at the Solara Hospital in Brownsville, TX.
Loretta was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MN. one of seven daughters of Margaret and Allen Doran. She is survived by her husband Frank W. Johnson, a brother Dan (Deanna) Doran, children Kenneth and Edward (Susan) Casper of Grand Rapids and David of Phoenix, AZ., numerous grand children, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her six sisters and children Nancy Stanley and Bradley Casper.
She loved spending her winters in Texas eventually moving there full time. She enjoyed her puzzles, knitting hats for the newborn babies at area hospitals and making quilts.
Burial will be in the Doran Family plot in Itasca Cemetery during a private family ceremony.