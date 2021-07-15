Loren Thomas Kinn 1947- 2021

Loren Thomas Kinn, 74, of Bemidji, MN died Friday, July 9, 2021 at his home in Bemidji.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Evergreen Northern Township Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
He was born June 3, 1947, in Big Fork, MN the son of Bernard and Sara (Lovdahl) Kinn. Loren served in the US Army after graduating High School. He served 16 months in Vietnam as a squad leader, and demolition specialist with the 39th Engineer Battalion attached to the 1st Calvary Division, and as a result suffered the effects of Agent Orange and PTSD. He married Teri Louise Cameron on April 24, 1976. He farmed, logged for Diamond International, drove truck for Ulland Brothers Construction, and Magestic Wiley Pipeline. He and his wife Teri lived on their Effie farm until 2000. They moved to Grand Rapids, MN where they owned and operated Verde Lane Adult Foster Care Home until 2002. They moved to Bemidji where they owned and operated Garden Lane Assisted Living until Teri passed away on June 24, 2019, and Loren retired in May of 2020.
Loren was the former Commander of the Effie Legion Post, and a Life Member of the Big Fork VFW. He was a former Elder and member of the Effie Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his Sons, Todd (Billi Jo) of Shevlin, MN, Brent of Bemidji, MN, and Jacob of Rush City, MN. 5 Grandsons, and 5 Granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
