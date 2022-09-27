Lorane Vincent Pierce (Larry) 1933-2022

Lorane Vincent Pierce (Larry) passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Larry was born August 22, 1933, in Arlington, Iowa. Moved to Minnesota in 1939. Graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1951.

Served in the Navy from 1952-1956. A Korean War Veteran, CVA-38 on the USS Shangri-La. Retired with 34 1/2 years service with U.S. Steel-Union 1938. 10 years service as a Millwrights-Union 1348. 12 years as a Quarter Master at the VFW in Keewatin Post 5516.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorane Vincent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

