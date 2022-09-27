Lorane Vincent Pierce (Larry) 1933-2022

Lorane Vincent Pierce (Larry) passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Larry was born August 22, 1933, in Arlington, Iowa. Moved to Minnesota in 1939. Graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1951.
Served in the Navy from 1952-1956. A Korean War Veteran, CVA-38 on the USS Shangri-La. Retired with 34 1/2 years service with U.S. Steel-Union 1938. 10 years service as a Millwrights-Union 1348. 12 years as a Quarter Master at the VFW in Keewatin Post 5516.
Married in 1961 to Judy A McCarroll. Larry passed away a few months shy of their 61 years together. Larry and Judy were travelers. Dust never piled up under their feet and they were constantly on the move. Their love of traveling took them through all 50 states.
Larry is survived by his wife Judy, and their children. Mike (Rita) Pierce, Amy (Shane) Henriksen, Bonnie (Bruce) Carter, Jesse Pierce and Joe Pierce (Tiffany Dennis). 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Surviving siblings are Elaine Lewerenz and Corene (Victor) Cole. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Deceased’s funeral arrangementsFuneral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Faith United Lutheran Church, 8964 Highway 37, Iron, MN. Visitation at 1 pm. Service at 2 pm. Followed by Military Honors.
