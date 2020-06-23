Lonny D. Aultman, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Lonny was born in 1957 to Gordon and Verla Aultman in Grand Rapids, MN. Lonny attended Grand Rapids High School. He worked various jobs as a carpenter and laborer after school. He enjoyed motorcycling, woodworking, and playing music. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Lonny is preceded in death by his father, Gordon. He is survived by his mother, Verla; daughters, Toni (Brandon) Miller, Shannon (Peter) Gustafson, Lydia Aultman, Rochelle (Bridger) Hopkins, Katelyn (Bailey Thorson) Aultman; sons, Timothy Dyer Sr, John (Jackie) Aultman, Jesse (Bethany) Aultman, Josiah (Savannah) Aultman and Jadon Aultman; sister, Laurel (Curtis) Carlson; brothers, Calvin (Vicki), John (Ann), Wayne (Cindy), Marty (Joan); 22 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gunn Park Pavilion, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Keith Puglisi will officiate. Due to limited seating, family requests that those that plan to attend, to please bring chairs.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.