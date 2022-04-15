Lonnie D. Stockwell 1953-2022

Lonnie D. Stockwell, age 68, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.
Lonnie was born in 1953 to William and Selma Stockwell in Grand Rapids. He grew up in Arbo Township and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. He went on to attend culinary school. Lonnie returned to Grand Rapids and worked various jobs. Lonnie and Brenda Foix united in marriage on June 23, 1984.
Lonnie enjoyed fishing, snowplowing with his side-by-side, and collecting knives, model cars, coins, and stones. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be remembered for being a jokester that loved to make people laugh.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and William. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda; sons, Jeremy Stockwell Sr. and David (Alice) Kilpela; brother, Terry (Alice) Stockwell; five grandchildren, Jeremy Jr, Starr, Rebecca (Tristan) Zaudtke, William, Godwin; and one great grandson, Solluxander Zaudtke.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Lance Edminster will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.