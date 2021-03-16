Loni Leeann Rondeau 1966-2021

Loni Leeann Rondua, 55, of Bigfork, Minn. passed away March 2, 2021 at Bigfork Valley Communities. She was born February 13, 1966 in New Brighton, Minn.
She is survived by: Husband of 30 years Cary of Bigfork, MN Sons Eric of Bigfork, Ryan of Aitken, sister Linda Shelton of Isle
Loni is preceded by: Parents Laurentz and Arlene Schaefer, Brothers Bill, Bobby, Brad & Bart Schaefer.
Services will be held at a later date.
Loni was born on February 13, 1966 in New Brighton, MN to Laurentz and Arlene Schaefer, she graduated from Irondale High School in 1984. Loni marred Cary Rondeau on March 23, 1991 they had two sons Eric 28 and Ryan 25. Loni enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, time at the lake and side by side rides in the woods. In-lieu-of Flowers memorials preferred sent to 304 Golf Course Ln #4 Bigfork, MN 56628
