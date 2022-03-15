Lois Mae Loverink 1933-2022

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lois on March 11, 2022. Lois is at peace and now with her Lord.
LIFE:
Lois was born in Cozad, Nebraska on November 2, 1933 to Virtice Bullock and Myrtle Van Campen. Lois graduated in 1952 from the Deer River High School in Minnesota. Lois Married Arthur Ogle II in 1952. Soon after their marriage, they moved and settled in Anchorage, Alaska. They worked in a gold mine where she cooked for the crew and also panned for gold in her free time. Kathryn Ogle was born in 1957 in Anchorage Alaska. Arthur Ogle II (Bud) was killed in an auto accident in 1958, and a month later their son Arthur Ogle III was born in Grand Rapids Minnesota.
Lois met Louis Edwards and they were married in the summer of 1959. They had a baby named Lisa Ann, but she died during child birth. After Louis passed away, Lois went on to start her life again and married William (Bill) Todd in 1962. They had two sons, Douglas born in 1967 and Darrin born in 1971. The family moved from Alaska to her farm in Minnesota in 1976 where they enjoyed hobby farming. Bill Todd passed away in 1984 and Lois was widowed for 12 years. She met Garrett Loverink and they were married in 1996. Garrett passed away in 2018.
Lois had various jobs over her life. She worked at a Dairy Dream in Deer River, Crippa Music in Grand Rapids Minnesota. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Deer River Homestead Nursing home. To stay busy, Lois also eventually worked in the Deli at the Cenex convenience store in Deer River Minnesota. Lois had a lot of interests such as crocheting, knitting, gardening, canning, making wedding cakes and oil paintings.
Lois also survived a major heart surgery to remove an orange sized tumor from her heart at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a heart valve replacement in Duluth with a St. Jude valve, and also brain surgery to remove a major bleed on the brain in Duluth on October 25, 2002. She perservered with therapy to recover but eventually had to stay and reside in the Deer River Nursing home from December 2002 until her death on March 11, 2022.
She loved her family and friends dearly.
LEGACY:
Lois is survived by:
Four Siblings: Eilene (Burt) Mason, Dean Bullock, Virgie Corwin, and Evelyn (Ken) Perrault.
Four children: Kathryn (Leonard) Bouchie’ of Bovey, Arthur (Lori) Ogle of Deer River, Douglas (Keeley) Todd of Bovey and Darrin Todd of Deer River.
Stepchildren: Dee Messenger, and Derwin Loverink and their families.
Thirteen grandchildren: Twyla (Chad) Niemi, Kari (Phil) Hendrickson, Tiffany Marsh (Kyle Bonham), Kayleen (Kory) Monacelli, Riley Henke, Lisa (Ben) Nissen, Jodi (Shaun) Sheller, Jamie (Phil) Hoey, Anna (Paul) Grooms, Leah (Eric) Ashby, Amber Todd (Gabriel Konkler), Rachel Todd (Christian Cole). Step grandchild, Mike Yuenger.
23 great grandchildren with one on the way and one step great grandchild.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents Virtice and Myrtle (Van Campen) Bullock, siblings, Robert Bullock, Dorthy Hulbert, Alice Hulbert, Dale Bullock, Virgil Bullock, daughter, Lisa Edwards and four husbands, Arthur Ogle II, Louis Edwards, William (Bill) Todd, and Garrett Loverink.
Visitation: One hour before the service at the church
Service Saturday, March 19, 2022 11:00 A.M. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Cohasset, MN
Burial: Wildwood Cemetery Cohasset, MN
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.