Lois M. Krook 1930 - 2021

Lois M. Krook, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Essentia Health – Miller Dwan Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Lois was born in 1930 to John and Annetta Ford in Longville, MN where she grew up and attended school. Lois and John Krook were united marriage on November 12, 1949, in Longville, MN. Lois and John owned and operated a family farm in the Grand Rapids area and together raised their five children. They were members of the Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids and enjoyed wintering in Texas for over 20 years. Lois loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She enjoyed being at the lake, swimming and row boating, and tending her garden.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Kenneth; daughter, Wanda; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bunes of Grand Rapids; sons, Allen “Butch” (Lynn) Krook of Deer River, MN, Donald (Kimberly) Krook of Andover, MN; daughter-in-law, Peggy Krook of Andover; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.